Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at dump truck protest

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing at an Ontario Dump Truck Association protest in Vaughan last week.

According to a news release from York Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Huntington Road and Langstaff Road around noon last Friday, after getting reports that a man had been stabbed during a protest.

A dump truck driver had gotten into an argument with a protester about entering the construction site at the location, and the protester was stabbed, police say.

In a statement issued last week, the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) said that members of the association had been participating in a job action about stagnant wages and safety regulations at the time.

The OTDA alleged in its statement that construction companies had targeted its members with threats and intimidation over the job action.

"Disagreement on these matters should never result in violence," the statement reads.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the truck driver involved initially took off from the scene, but turned himself in shortly after.

Investigators say a 33-year-old Brampton man has been charged with attempted murder.