A dump truck container got stuck on a major Toronto highway. Then things got even worse

Traffic was heavily backed up in Mississauga and Milton Wednesday morning after a dump truck with its box raised slammed into an overpass and multiple cars crashed nearby, police say.

Lanes of Highway 401 were closed after the dump truck container became stuck around 7 a.m.. Police say the truck was travelling in the eastbound express lanes of the highway approaching Mavis Road at the time.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck had just emptied a load at a nearby construction site when the driver drove off with the box raised and hit the next eastbound overpass.

The "box should be down when you're driving," Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter.

Dump box up = empty the load<br>Dump box down = drive<br>Seems this wasn't followed today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> eb express lanes approaching Mavis Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MississaugaOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MississaugaOPP</a> investigating. Est. 3 hours before reopening. <a href="https://t.co/gp33HKjJ8Y">pic.twitter.com/gp33HKjJ8Y</a> —@OPP_HSD

He said he expects this will be a problem for "several hours" as crews are working on getting more equipment.

"Bridge engineers have done some preliminary inspections of the bridge, and hopefully they'll give us the green light to reopen the lanes as soon as this box is removed," Schmidt said.

In a second video posted on Twitter, Schmidt said a three-car crash later happened in the collectors lanes, right next to where the dump truck hit the overpass.

"People not paying attention,' he said. "If you're going down the road, you've gotta look forward and be aware of changing traffic."