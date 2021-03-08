Environmental groups apply for court order to prevent construction on Pickering wetlands

Environmental groups opposing a development project on protected wetlands in Pickering have filed a court motion in an effort to prevent the start of construction.

The Ford government issued a regulation on March 4 requiring the Toronto Region and Conservation Authority (TRCA) to give permission to Pickering Developments to begin development of a distribution and production facility on wetlands surrounding Lower Duffins Creek by March 12.

The wetlands are located south of Highway 401, near Pickering's border with Ajax.

Environmental justice organization Ecojustice has now applied for a motion to stay that order with the Ontario Divisional Court on behalf of Environmental Defence and Ontario Nature, with the goal of stopping construction before it starts.

The TRCA's Board of Directors said in a statement they were being forced to issue the construction permit "under duress."

The TRCA said the province's order "conflicts with TRCA's mandate to further the conservation, development, and management of natural resources in watersheds within our jurisdiction."

Government changing rules to undermine wetlands lawsuit

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark issued an Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) in October to fast-track a distribution centre and production facility on the wetland. MZOs allow the minister to override local zoning rules.

In response, Ecojustice lawyers filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government on behalf of Ontario Nature and Environmental Defence arguing that the MZO was used in violation of Ontario's Planning Act.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark issued an Minister’s Zoning Order in October 2020 to fast-track development on the wetlands. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

On March 5, the Ford government proposed a retroactive change to provincial law to nullify the clauses in the Planning Act that limit the scope of MZOs. A provincial document assessing legal risks to the Duffins Creek project obtained by CBC News suggested that the amendment would help to shield the government against the lawsuit from environmental groups.

The amendment was tabled as part of an otherwise unrelated bill on expanding broadband access in rural areas.