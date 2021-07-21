2 found dead in northwest Toronto home with 'obvious signs of trauma'
Toronto police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in the city's northwest end.
Police investigating after pair were pronounced dead on scene
Toronto police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in the city's northwest end.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Whitmore Avenue and Dufferin Street just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victims were located with "obvious signs of trauma," police say.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are not releasing details of the victims' identities until next of kin has been notified.