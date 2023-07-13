Dufferin Street Bridge southbound lanes closed for up to 2 months for repairs

Southbound lanes of the Dufferin Street Bridge could be closed for up to two months for repairs, the city says.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said that damage was discovered on a portion of the bridge south of Springhurst Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be diverted onto Springhurst to "ensure public safety and to facilitate the necessary repair work," according to the release.

The northbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk still stay open.

The city said it will be adjusting traffic signals in the area during the construction and that paid duty police officers could be sent to help manage traffic if necessary.

Any drivers who would normally rely on the southbound lanes of the bridge are advised to leave extra time for trips, especially with a host of other road closures already in place ahead of the Honda Indy Toronto this weekend.

You can find more information about road closures here.