Police searching for man who allegedly set off fireworks during Dua Lipa concert

Toronto police say they are searching for a 29-year-old man who allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert last week.

Nam Ton is wanted for a charge called "mischief – endanger life."

He is described as five-feet, six-inches tall with an average build and collar length dark hair. Police believe he may be driving a white Honda CRV with licence number CTYV 147.

Police said at the time that the fireworks injured three people. They were ignited at the end of Lipa's show as she was preparing to leave the stage. Videos of the incident show fans running across the floor section to avoid being hit.

Police say that a search warrant executed at a Toronto residence connected to Ton turned up a "quantity of explosives" but no further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200.