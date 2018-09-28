Another person contracts Listeria at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre deli

Toronto Public Health says its investigating after a person contracted a Listeria infection after eating food sold at the ​Druxy's restaurant in Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

This comes after the restaurant saw a similar investigation in March where there were three cases in which people contracted Listeria infections after eating deli sandwiches at the same eatery.

Anyone who ate hot and cold deli sandwiches or any other non-prepackaged food at the restaurant between Aug. 9 and Sept. 26 should watch for symptoms of Listeria, public health officials say.

Symptoms typically occur within three weeks of eating contaminated foods and include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and cramps. Those with a weak immune system can see symptoms develop suddenly. Listeria can also cause headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Those who do not see symptoms do not need to be tested or treated.

Health officials say the restaurant is now closed and that the owner is cooperating to make sure there is no further risk.

The Listeria infection is treated with antibiotics, and there is no vaccine to prevent the illness. Healthy people typically recover from Listeria infections completely and may only face mild symptoms.

Toronto Public Health has completed a risk assessment, collected surface and food samples and ordered a thorough cleaning of the restaurant, including its equipment, as part of their investigation.