Man drives to police station to prove he's sober. Police say... he wasn't.

Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.

Driver's blood-alcohol level was one-and-a-half times the legal limit, police allege

The Canadian Press ·
After an evening of drinking, a Caledon man drove to the police station to prove his sobriety. (Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters)

Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.

It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.

Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.

A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man has been charged in connection with the incident.

