Toronto·New

Alleged drug dealer charged with manslaughter after Markham man dies of overdose

Police in York Region say man, 33, died after using drugs laced with fentanyl in February

The Canadian Press ·
A bag of fentanyl discovered after York police executed a search warrant. An alleged drug dealer faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a man died of a overdose of fentanyl earlier this year. (York Regional Police)

An alleged drug dealer is facing charges months after a man in Markham, Ont., died from a fentanyl overdose.

Police in York Region say a 33-year-old man died in February after using drugs laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that health officials say has been linked to thousands of deaths across Canada.

Police allege the suspect, a man from Richmond Hill, Ont., was in possession of substances believed to be cocaine and heroin.

The accused was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say it's the third recent case in the region where someone has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fentanyl-related death.

