Nearly $8M worth of cocaine seized in TPS drug trafficking investigation

Toronto police say millions of dollars worth of cocaine was seized from residences in Toronto following a months-long drug investigation dubbed "Project Corredor."

In all, 61 kilograms of cocaine — which police estimate to be worth $7.9 million — was found.

"It is rare to seize this quantity of cocaine in a single investigation," said Insp. Don Belanger, who told reporters that work on Project Corredor began in Autumn 2019 in co-operation with the Canada Border Services Agency.

In a news release, Toronto police describe a "sophisticated" trafficking operation in which cocaine was moved across the U.S. border and into Ontario. It was then stashed in condos and houses in midtown, North York and Scarborough before ultimately making its way to street-level dealers.

Four Toronto men, described by Belanger as "professional" cocaine dealers, were arrested as part of the investigation. Police are still looking for two other suspects.

"These are not street level or even mid-level drug dealers," he said, adding that much of the cocaine found by police would "undoubtedly" been cut with fentanyl before being sold.

Police also seized four vehicles, upward of $200,000 Cdn, $14,000 US, 30,000 euros and a large amount of luxury jewellery.

