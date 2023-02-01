Crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized in $32M drug busts, Toronto police say

Four people are now facing charges linked to drug busts at what police are alleging were stash houses in the GTA, leading to the seizure of an estimated $32 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said members of its drug squad carried out 15 search warrants, on Jan. 17, including at residences and on seven vehicles. At two of those residents, police say they located "traps furniture" used to conceal contraband.

"The drugs distributed by these organized criminal groups have fuelled and continue to fuel gun violence and associated crime and disorder in our communities throughout the GTA," Supt. Steve Watts said at a news conference.

Police say in total, 364 kilograms of crystal meth were seized, alongside 20 kilograms of cocaine, 3.8 grams of fentanyl, four guns, over $500,000 in cash, and seven vehicles including a stolen 2022 Range Rover.

Four people, ranging in age from 34 to 40 years old, were arrested and charged with a host of drug and weapons offences.

Watts said the drugs seized were likely coming up to Canada from Mexico, through the southern United States.

Watts wouldn't say if police believe the drugs specifically came from a Mexican drug cartel, but he did say that "the only people that would probably have the ability to supply this amount would have to be cartel-based."