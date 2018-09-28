Tory to voice 'profound disagreement' with possible reduction of police gun and gang units

The Mayor of Toronto says he will express his concern to the Police Services Board on Friday morning after learning that Toronto's gun and gang task force and drug squad may be shrinking.

"We need to absolutely positively make sure that we have the resources in these key areas that are presently areas of great concern to make sure the city stays safe," said John Tory.

In a statement to CBC, Toronto Police Service spokesperson Meaghan Gray said the units were being "realigned in order to effectively continue the work they have been doing."

The statement acknowledged that the teams have "seen a reduction in numbers as members retire, resign and move around to other units," necessitating a reorganization.

No specific numbers from TPS

The Globe and Mail quotes a police source who says that the number of drug teams will be reduced from six to four and the number of gun and gang units will also be reduced from six to four.

Gray told CBC in an email that she would not confirm any specific numbers.

"The teams are being realigned to compensate for the officers that have been lost. There are no additional cuts being made," she wrote.

The realignment comes after a bloody summer in Toronto. In August, the provincial government committed $25 million to combat gun violence in the city.

Tory told reporters he was headed to Friday's Police Services Board meeting to express his "profound disagreement with any suggestion that we should be applying fewer resources," noting that the city was hiring 200 police officers this year.

He acknowledged, however, that it ultimately wasn't his call to make.

"This is an operational decision," said Tory. "Politicians and police board members don't make those decisions, but we can certainly have a voice."