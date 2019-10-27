'Busy night' for OPP after multiple people charged with impaired driving

A number of drivers were charged with impaired driving Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Those charged included a driver who had stopped on the shoulder of a highway, and was found sleeping in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

"It was a busy night for officers in the Toronto area; the rain started falling and the crashes started coming in," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, told CBC News.

"When we get to the scenes to investigate them, we're finding far too many drivers impaired or having far too much alcohol in their system to be operating a motor vehicle."

There were also a number of collisions, which resulted in drivers being charged with impaired driving, having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

"It's disappointing to see that, because it's a high-risk factor in the injuries and deaths on our highways," Schmidt said.

"This is completely unacceptable in our society [whether] it's alcohol or drugs, anything that's taking away your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely. You need to have your full attention on the road [while] driving."

While noting that this kind of behaviour puts drivers, their passengers, and other motorists at risk, Schmidt said officers will continue to hold people responsible for their actions.

"Hopefully we can get them stopped and taken off the road before someone gets hurt or killed," he said.