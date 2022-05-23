Driver 'unresponsive' after truck crashes into house, causing gas leak

A driver is "unresponsive" and won't be taken to hospital following a crash in Scarborough, emergency crews said.

Toronto police responded to a collision at Queen Street East and Kingswood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. where the driver of a truck had crashed into a house.

The collision cut the gas and power lines nearby causing a gas leak.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)<br>Queen St E & Kingswood Ave<br>- police o/s<br>- officers advised driver of vehicle is stuck & unresponsive, confirmed gas leak as a result of the crash<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/enbridgegas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@enbridgegas</a> attending<br>ROAD CLOSURE: Queen St E closed from Scarborough Rd to Victoria Park Ave<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO963706?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO963706</a><br>^al —@TPSOperations

Toronto Fire, paramedics, also attended the scene. Medics performed CPR on the male driver after firefighters extricated him from the truck but he was not taken to hospital and remains unresponsive, emergency crews said.

Enbridge Gas has sent a crew to attend to the gas leak.

The driver's age has not been confirmed.

The road between Queen Street East and Scarborough Road to Victoria Park Avenue will be closed as police investigate and the gas leak is repaired.