Driver 'unresponsive' after truck crashes into house, causing gas leak

A male driver is "unresponsive" after he crashed his truck into a house in Scarborough. The collision caused a gas leak and cut nearby power lines.

Paramedics performed CPR but did not take driver to hospital

Toronto paramedics said they performed CPR on the male driver in the ambulance after he was extricated from the truck, but added he will not be transported to hospital. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A driver is "unresponsive" and won't be taken to hospital following a crash in Scarborough, emergency crews said.

Toronto police responded to a collision at Queen Street East and Kingswood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. where the driver of a truck had crashed into a house.

The collision cut the gas and power lines nearby causing a gas leak.

Toronto Fire, paramedics, also attended the scene. Medics performed CPR on the male driver after firefighters extricated him from the truck but he was not taken to hospital and remains unresponsive, emergency crews said.

Enbridge Gas has sent a crew to attend to the gas leak.

The driver's age has not been confirmed.

The road between Queen Street East and Scarborough Road to Victoria Park Avenue will be closed as police investigate and the gas leak is repaired.

