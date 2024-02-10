Video captures driver going 131 km/hr in 50 km/hr zone minutes after getting licence

A young driver who had just earned his Class G licence lost it for 30 days after he was clocked going 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in York Region.

On Friday, York Regional Police released a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the exchange between an officer and the driver after he was pulled over. In it, the driver tells police that he had gotten his licence 10 minutes earlier and he thought it was a 90 km/h zone.

"I have no excuses," the driver tells the officer.

When questioned, the driver says the car belongs to his father.

"I have a clean record," the driver tells the officer.

"Not today," the officer replies. "That's crazy speed, man."

At one point, the driver asks if he can return to his G2 but the officer says no.

The car was impounded. The driver got a ticket for operating a motor vehicle 40 kilometres or more over the speed limit in an under 80 km/h zone, and for speeding 131 km/hr in a 50 km/her zone.

"I have a feeling you have learned and I have a feeling I'm not going to see you in this capacity ever again," the officer says.

"I hope we never meet again," the driver says.

Police said on X that they laid a total of 118 stunt driving charges in York Region in January. A total of 1,108 stunt driving charges were laid in York Region last year.