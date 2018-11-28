Skip to Main Content
Driver strikes pedestrian, crashes into Finch West courthouse in North York

Police say there were no serious injuries after a car struck a pedestrian before crashing into the Finch West courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicle shattered glass windows and door of office in building

The vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into the Finch West courthouse at about 3 p.m. (Sue Reid/CBC)

Police say there were no serious injuries a car struck a pedestrian before crashing through the Finch West courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle shattered the glass windows and door of an office in the building. 

Emergency crews arrived at the courthouse on Finch Avenue West near Dufferin Street around 3 p.m. 
