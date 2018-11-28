Driver strikes pedestrian, crashes into Finch West courthouse in North York
Police say there were no serious injuries after a car struck a pedestrian before crashing into the Finch West courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle shattered glass windows and door of office in building
Police say there were no serious injuries a car struck a pedestrian before crashing through the Finch West courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
The vehicle shattered the glass windows and door of an office in the building.
Emergency crews arrived at the courthouse on Finch Avenue West near Dufferin Street around 3 p.m.
