Driver dies after being shot in North York

A driver has died following a shooting in North York Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

According to police, a call came in just after 9 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent, near the intersection of Weston Road and Jane Street.

A man was driving on Weston Road when another car pulled up beside him and shot him, according to Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell.

Police initially reported that the victim crashed into a building after being shot, but later confirmed that his car hit a tree.

Gotell says the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Weston Road, Gotell says.

The homicide unit is investigating.