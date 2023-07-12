Ontario man arrested for impaired driving — with baby raccoon in the car, police say

It was a rocky night for a baby raccoon after police in Ontario say they found the young critter in the car of an impaired driver.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Wednesday that officers arrested a man for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired in Huntsville, Ont., approximately 225 kilometres north of Toronto.

The 39-year-old from South River has been charged with operation while impaired, two counts of breach of conditions and having cannabis readily available.

Police say they made the arrest after members of the public reported the driver.

The raccoon is now on its way to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

Police didn't say why the driver had the raccoon with him.

The accused is in custody pending a bail hearing, they say.