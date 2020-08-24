Driver has only minor injuries after extraordinary rollover crash

Provincial police say a driver walked away relatively unharmed after an extraordinary crash near the border of Mississauga and Milton on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8:42 p.m. in the area of Highway 407 and Derry Road. A man was speeding in a white BMW SUV when he lost control and rolled off a highway on-ramp, OPP said.

The vehicle then struck a hydro pole before landing on top of an empty construction truck.

OPP said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for assessment of minor injuries, and that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The SUV and the pickup truck were both badly damaged.