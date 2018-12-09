1 in life-threatening condition after north-end Toronto collision

A male driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Toronto's north end, police say.

Police received a call after 5 p.m. Sunday for a collision at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue E. and Ronan Avenue.

Police say the driver struck a parked vehicle and was then taken to hospital.

Investigators have no indication that there was anyone in the parked vehicle or that anyone else was taken to hospital.

Since the driver arrived in hospital, police learned that he is in life-threatening condition.

As a result, police are conducting an extensive investigation, with traffic reconstruction teams attending the scene.

The collision has left Lawrence closed in both directions from Ronan to Wanless Crescent.

Police aren't able to say when the road will be reopened, but say it will be closed for an extended period of time.