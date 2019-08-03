Driver seriously injured after vehicle slams into building in Scarborough

A driver was seriously injured after a vehicle slammed into a building in Scarborough early Saturday, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred on Middlefield Road, between Compass Court and Scottsfield Drive, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 5:27 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said the injuries are possibly life-threatening.

Police have closed Middlefield Road at McCowan Avenue as officers continue to investigate the collision.

Arrogante has not said whether the driver is a man or a woman. The damage to the building is unknown.