Driver injured in shooting incident on Highway 401

A man was injured after he was allegedly shot while driving on Highway 401 in Scarborough Monday morning, Toronto police say.

The man told police he was driving westbound on the Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road at about 9:28 a.m. when a suspect in a dark-coloured sedan allegedly pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire.

The suspect vehicle then drove away.

Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and managed to pull over to call for help.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting.

Const. Edward Parks told CBC News police have recovered evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Both Toronto police and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating, and are now looking for anyone who might have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)