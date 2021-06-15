Skip to Main Content
Driver in life-threatening condition, 2 people hospitalized following collision on Hwy 48

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Georgina Monday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Three people were injured, one critically, following a collision on Highway 48. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Two other people were transported to local hospital but there's no word on the extent of their injuries.

The OPP said Highway 48 is closed between Lake Ridge and Pefferlaw Road for a serious collision investigation.

