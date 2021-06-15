Driver in life-threatening condition, 2 people hospitalized following collision on Hwy 48
A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Georgina Monday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.
2 people transported to local hospital after crash in Georgina
Two other people were transported to local hospital but there's no word on the extent of their injuries.
The OPP said Highway 48 is closed between Lake Ridge and Pefferlaw Road for a serious collision investigation.
