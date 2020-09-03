Driver dead after vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Streetsville GO station parking lot

A man is dead after a car he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier at a GO station parking lot in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

The crash happened at the Streetsville GO station in the area of Thomas Street and Queen Street South. Police were called to the scene at about 7:10 p.m.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police's major collision bureau has been notified and will investigate.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Police are also looking for dashboard camera footage.