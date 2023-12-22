Driver dies in hospital after hitting tree in North York

A driver has died in hospital after hitting a tree in a single-vehicle crash in North York on Thursday, Toronto police say.

The vehicle crashed in the area of Cummer and Snowcrest Avenues, near Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at about 6:45 p.m.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person was pronounced dead there.

Police did not release the person's age or sex.

Police closed roads in the area on Thursday evening to allow officers to investigate.