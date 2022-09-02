Driver dead after crash in Caledon, OPP say
One person is dead following a car crash at The Grange Side Road between Creditview Road and McLaughlin Road in Caledon.
Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision at The Grange Side Road between Creditview Road and McLaughlin Road on Thursday afternoon.
The OPP said that the crash occured at 2:26 p.m. They say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.
The Grange Side Road will be closed for several hours as police investigate.