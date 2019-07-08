Cyclist charged following altercation with driver in Toronto

A 30-year-old man who worked as a bike messenger for QA Courier has been arrested and charged following an altercation he had with a driver in downtown Toronto.

The altercation was caught on video, which was posted online last Thursday.

Police have charged the man with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief. The man has also been fired from his job.

Police said the incident began at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, when a man was driving his car southbound on Raptors Way near York Street.

As he was about to make a right turn, a cyclist allegedly rode his bicycle in front of the driver's vehicle, forcing the driver to stop his car suddenly.

The cyclist then allegedly kicked the man's vehicle, causing some damage.

When the driver exited his vehicle, the cyclist allegedly struck the man with a bicycle lock and assaulted him before fleeing the area.



Police said the public helped to identify the cyclist.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.