Driver charged with impaired driving after vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario

The driver of a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville early Monday has been charged with impaired driving, Halton police say.

The vehicle barrelled through a guard rail and entered the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East around 3 a.m., say police.

The driver made it out of the vehicle safely, but told officers that a person was trapped inside.

The vehicle entered the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Divers from the service's marine unit searched the water for the passenger, but did not locate anyone.

Investigators don't believe anyone else was inside the vehicle when it went into the water.

A stretch of Maple Grove Drive has been closed at Lakeshore Road East for an investigation.