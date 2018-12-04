Woman charged in Scarborough crash that killed woman, seriously injured man

A Toronto woman has been charged in a collision near a bus stop in Scarborough last month that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another.

The woman, 47, was charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm. She appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Police said a woman, 59, died at the scene of her injuries, while a man, 31, suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

The collision occurred on Friday, Nov. 9, at about 6:49 a.m. on Ellesmere Road near Birchmount Road.

The driver of this vehicle remained at the scene, police said. (CBC)

Police said the woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Ellesmere Road in the curb lane, approaching Birchmount Road, when her vehicle mounted the sidewalk on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Two TTC westbound buses were stopped on Ellesmere Road just west of Birchmount Road and the two pedestrians were on the sidewalk near the bus.

The woman allegedly struck the woman on the north sidewalk by the bus stop. Her vehicle continued along the sidewalk, allegedly striking the man.

Police said the woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene.

At the time, police said the car jumped the curb "for some unknown reason."

Officers are continuing to investigate.