Driver charged after being caught on camera slamming into cyclist in Markham

Police in York Region say a woman has been charged with careless driving after a collision in Markham involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Thursday morning.

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media Saturday, showing a car slamming into a cyclist near Warden and 14th avenues.

The video started garnering attention after it was posted to the popular Toronto-centric Instagram account "6ixbuzztv".

The suspect has since been charged with careless driving, according to York police Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell.

He added that "thankfully," the cyclist only sustained minor injuries.

Driver went back to the scene

The video, which appears to be a cellphone recording of someone's dashcam footage, shows the driver of a Mercedes attempting to turn right onto Warden Avenue at the same time a cyclist was crossing through the intersection.

The car collides with the cyclist, knocking the cyclist down. The driver then crosses the traffic island and continues driving.

Mitchell said what's not seen in the video is that the driver turned around and headed back to the scene.

"The driver didn't take off when she was able to," he said.

According to Mitchell, the suspect was charged with careless driving on the same day of the incident.

Additional witnesses remained at the scene, he added. The incident is still be investigated.