Driver charged in connection with fatal Toronto highway crash

A 26-year-old man from Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 29-year-old man earlier this month.

The Ontario Provincial Police say that the man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in death.

The 29-year-old man was struck and killed on Highway 427 in Toronto's west end on April 9.

Police say that the two occupants in the second vehicle stopped momentarily at the scene of the crash and then fled while the police were arriving.

They believe that the three people involved in the crash in both vehicles were known to each other.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and they are looking to identify the other occupant of the vehicle.