Driver charged after pedestrian critically hurt in Mississauga hit and run

Peel police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a pedestrian was seriously hurt in a Mississauga hit and run early Sunday.

The accused was driving in a street race around 1:45 a.m., police said, around Drew and Torbram roads, according to police.

The car hit a 23-year-old man who was on the roadway, police said. The victim, who is from Brampton, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The windshield of the car was partially shattered from the impact.

The 20-year-old Brampton man was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.