Driver charged after pedestrian critically hurt in Mississauga hit and run
Peel police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a pedestrian was seriously hurt in Mississauga early Sunday. The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Accused was driving in a street race, according to police
The accused was driving in a street race around 1:45 a.m., police said, around Drew and Torbram roads, according to police.
The car hit a 23-year-old man who was on the roadway, police said. The victim, who is from Brampton, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The windshield of the car was partially shattered from the impact.
The 20-year-old Brampton man was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.