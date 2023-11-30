Driver arrested after woman fell out of car and was seriously injured in Etobicoke, police say

A driver has been arrested after a "very dynamic event" in Etobicoke on Wednesday involving an injured woman, two fail-to-remain collisions and an injured police officer, Toronto police say.

At least four police cars were also damaged.

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant told reporters that police are investigating whether the woman, a passenger, was pushed out of the moving car, fell out or jumped out on her own.

Brabant said the first fail-to-remain collision happened in the area of Finch Avenue West and Humber College Boulevard, while the second happened at Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27.

Police were first alerted about the chain of events at about 5:30 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black sedan.

When police responded to the first fail to remain, they received another call about the woman falling out of the vehicle, she added.

Brabant said the driver, who fled the scene after the woman fell out of the car, was located by police at a gas station in the area of Albion Road and Highway 27.

During the course of the arrest, a police officer suffered a serious hand injury, she said. The four police vehicles were also damaged around that time.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the police officer was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Brabant said the driver is likely facing several dangerous driving charges.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, including dashboard camera footage, to come forward.