Driver arrested after injuring 2 pedestrians, 1 cyclist

A man has been arrested after a Saturday drive that left two pedestrians and a cyclist injured.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday, a person driving a Jeep Patriot eastbound on St. Clair Avenue West struck a 26-year-old man walking at the Yonge Street intersection.

The driver then struck another person, a 65-year-old man walking on the other side of the intersection. The senior was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the driver took off.

A little later, the driver hit a 25-year-old man biking at Jarvis Street and Maitland Place, further south. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found the driver even further south at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay East.

A 31-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and faces multiple charges including failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, disarming a police officer, and failing to comply with a breath demand.

The man was expected to appear in court Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone in any of the areas who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have relevant security or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900. People can also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.