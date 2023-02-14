Man who was shot 13 times after gesturing at speeding vehicle fighting for his life, police say

A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say.

The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life.

Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a.m.

Insp. Jim Killby, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said officers are appalled at the shooting.

"We as a policing organization are stunned at this callous act of violence," Killby told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"This was a cowardly act, a cowardly violent act, against a victim who was doing nothing more than enjoying the morning and walking his dog in the area for exercise."

According to Killby, the man was walking his dog on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street, when he saw a vehicle travelling at high speed.

The vehicle passed him and he "innocently" gestured and shook his head. The area, known as Lloydtown, is residential and rural, Killby said.

Police say the driver sped past him, then turned around and drove at the man.

"The front passenger fired several times from a firearm at him, leaving him in critical condition," Killby said.

'This is attempted murder'

"This wasn't a simple case of somebody getting cut off. This was an individual that rolled down his window and fired 13 rounds at an individual that was walking down a road," he said.

"It's not a road rage incident.This is attempted murder. And our victim is lucky to be alive."

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle and were last seen heading west. Paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital. Police have not yet been able to speak to the man.

Police said the vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a four-door Lexus RS350. Officers have recovered video footage of the vehicle. Officers have been told that the suspects may have been driving around the area prior to the shooting, he added.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and video.

Police are urging anybody who has surveillance or dashboard camera video from Feb. 12, between 8 a..m. and 9 a.m. in the area, to call them.

The shooter is described as a "light, brown skinned, tanned male."

Killby added: "This, unfortunately, is just another example of the illegal possession of firearms that occur in community and the violent acts that are committed with these firearms that are plaguing our communities."