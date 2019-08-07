'Food has nothing to do with this': Woman stopped in drive-thru facing drunk driving charges

A Toronto woman is facing drunk driving charges after she refused to move her car while in a drive-thru in Vaughan on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said in a media release that the incident was one of 26 over the long weekend where drivers were charged with offences related to impaired driving.

It happened just after midnight, police said, when officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street.

"The caller advised that the driver hadn't ordered any food, but was stopped at the drive-thru window and would not respond to restaurant employees," police said in the release.

In dash cam video of the incident, an officer can be seen approaching the car and asking a woman for identification.

"I wasn't driving," the woman responds. "I was just ordering some food."

"How did the vehicle get here?" the officer asks.

"I don't know. I was just ordering some food," the woman then says.

After some more back and forth, the officer points out that no one else is in the vehicle, and again asks for ID.

"Yes, once I get the food," the woman responds.

"Ma'am, food has nothing to do with this right now," the officer then says.

In the end, a 34-year-old woman was arrested and taken for a breath test. Police say she blew over the legal limit, and was charged with impaired driving.