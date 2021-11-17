Man in his 20s killed in Scarborough drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough late Tuesday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened near a residential building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road around 10 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene after several people reported hearing the sound of gunshots coming from a vehicle.

They found a man, in his 20s, suffering from bullet wounds.

Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead, police said.

A grey car was seen fleeing from the area after the shooting. Officers later found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.