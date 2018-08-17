Toronto police identify man killed in Rexdale drive-by shooting

Toronto police have identified Andre Phoenix as the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Phoenix, a 33-year-old father, was walking outside in a shopping plaza with another person near 1701 Martin Grove Road, north of John Garland Boulevard, when he was shot at about 11:30 p.m.

Homicide Det. Jeffery Tavares said Phoenix was walking toward the storefronts when a light-coloured, four-door vehicle entered the plaza parking lot.

"I believe that the deceased was made aware of this vehicle and created distance between the witness and the vehicle that was approaching him," Tavares said.

Police don't know why shooting occurred

Tavares said the vehicle "stopped short" of Phoenix and there was an interaction between him and the vehicle's occupants. The occupants opened fire and the gunfire struck Phoenix, he said. The person who was with Phoenix walked away before the vehicle approached, Tavares added.

Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting on Martin Grove Road north of the John Garland Boulevard area on Wednesday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The vehicle fled to John Garland Boulevard and was seen leaving in a westbound direction.

When police arrived, they found Pheonix suffering from a gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics rushed him in life-threatening condition to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Phoenix was pronounced dead in hospital.

"Although he does not live in the neighbourhood, he does have ties to the neighbourhood," Tavares said. "He was visiting a friend from within the neighbourhood."

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Tavares said police do not know if Phoenix knew the vehicle's occupants and that the interaction was very brief.

Police say they have no idea why the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is urged to call Toronto police's homicide squad at (416) 808-7400.