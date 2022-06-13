Search underway for boy, 11, with autism missing in Lindsay, Ont.

Police in the Kawartha Lakes region are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism missing since Sunday afternoon.

Draven Graham was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Revera Park in Lindsay, Ont., Sgt. Deb Hagarty of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

About a half hour before that, surveillance video captured Draven walking northbound on Caroline Street.

His clothing was recovered in the same area, police say.

"Draven is autistic and has limited verbal skills," police said in the video. "He has a sensory irritation to touch. He does like to hide and is not likely to come out if called by name."

Police say officers from several jurisdictions and volunteer rescue crews searched Sunday and overnight, with the help of police dogs, boats, a drone and a helicopter.

Hagarty thanked the community for their eagerness to help with the search, but asked that individuals limit their efforts to their own properties.

Draven is described as four feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jogging pants and no shoes, carrying a white tablet.