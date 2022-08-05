Drake's cancelled Toronto concert rescheduled for Saturday after negative COVID test
Show initially set for Monday night was postponed after Drake contracted COVID-19
Drake says the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto has been rescheduled for Saturday after being cancelled on Monday when he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post on Instagram Thursday Drake says he has since tested negative and that everybody is flying back to the city to make it happen.
The show at Budweiser Stage will feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and is to be a reunion of acts on the Young Money record label.
Last Monday it was scheduled to end the annual three-day OVO Fest music festival hosted by the Canadian musician.
Dubbed "October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour," the festival kicked off in Toronto on July 28 with an All Canadian North Stars concert, featuring appearances by a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes.
The 2022 edition of OVO Fest was the first since 2019, with the last two years cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
