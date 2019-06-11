Drake was all in for the O Canada, Lowry and Ibaka kept fans classy during Game 5

The Toronto Raptors left O Canada duties to their fans ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Drake — and the rest of the boisterous, red-clad crowd inside a rabid Scotiabank Arena — didn't disappoint. The rapper/Raptors' global ambassador sang and swayed to the national anthem before raising his hands skyward and jumping his fists at its conclusion Monday as Toronto looked to close out the best-of-seven title series against the Golden State Warriors.

Finally, the Canadian anthem is sung by the duo of Eugene Levy & Drake. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/boPSj2Ixnv">pic.twitter.com/boPSj2Ixnv</a> —@georgereinblatt

NHL all-time leading scorer Wayne Gretzky, former Raptors star Vince Carter, retired French soccer icon Thierry Henry were also in the building, as was Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban, who sported a custom made jacket in support of his hometown team.

The list of celebrities didn't end there, with Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, Hollywood star Chris Tucker, Canadian actors Eugene and Dan Levy, former Raptors GM Isaiah Thomas, Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas also in attendance.

Vince Carter on the court.<br><br>Crowd goes wild. <a href="https://t.co/i44SYpAswt">pic.twitter.com/i44SYpAswt</a> —@Devin_Heroux Amazing sportsmanship by Lowry and Ibaka to ask the home crowd to quiet down when KD got injured; crowd then responded with KD chant ... tremendous respect —@tfrank14

Canadian rapper Baka Not Nice, who's signed to Drake's OVO Sound music label, performed during a second-quarter timeout.

Drake was at his seat near Toronto's bench long before Monday's tip-off, sporting a sky blue jacket with a black "X" on the front before revealing a nondescript black t-shirt underneath.

The Canadian musician shook hands and shared a brief word with Golden State forward Draymond Green — the pair jawed at each other earlier in the series — and hugged ABC sideline reporter Doris Burke.

Durant out after injury

He also appeared to offer some friendly advice to the Warriors as they took the floor before the anthems.

Drake had trolled injured Warriors star Kevin Durant in Game 2, which Golden State won 109-104 before Toronto took the next two in Oakland, Calif., to grab a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) was seen falling over Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The rap star's black hoodie that night included a picture of actor Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" movie franchise, mouth open and holding his face above the word "Kevin?!?!?!"

But Drake was noticeably understated in his attire Monday as Durant made his series debut in Game 5 after missing the last month with a calf ailment.

Durant appeared to re-injure his calf early in the second quarter.