Drake surprises 11-year-old heart surgery patient in Chicago

This is what Drake was up to on Monday — if you were wondering.

The Toronto rapper made 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez's birthday wish come true by visiting her at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Yes, around the same time he was scheduled to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Sanchez is a heart patient who has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and has been waiting for a new heart for weeks, according to the hospital's YouTube page.

Drake surprised 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, a heart patient, for her birthday in Chicago. 0:43

Drake told the young girl, "I kinda cancelled a concert to come see you to be honest with you, I'm pretty excited about it," in a heartfelt Instagram video of the surprise posted by Sanchez's relative.

It's unclear if Drake really postponed the first Canadian stop on the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour to make the hospital visit. Live Nation Ontario notified ticket holders that same day that the highly-anticipated homecoming show had been pushed back "due to circumstances" beyond their control. Drake is scheduled to perform in Toronto on Aug. 21 and 22, as planned.

Drake did have concerts scheduled in Chicago on Aug. 17 and 18 at the United Centre.

Sanchez turned 11 last Saturday.

Her two birthday wishes were to get a new heart, and meet her idol Drake — so she recorded a video to try and get his attention. In it, she does her own version of the the popular "In My Feelings" dance challenge, despite being connected to medical equipment.

During Sanchez's visit with Drake, the pair bonded over Justin Bieber, basketball, Drake's two dogs and they exchanged autographs, the hospital said.

Watch Sofia's day with Drake: