'I'm upset': Couple out more than $5K after Drake postpones show twice

For almost six months Piper Stretten-McLaren and his girlfriend Jaeda Pander-Stowe saved their money in a jar with the hope that they would finally make the trip from Regina to Toronto to see Drake in concert together.

Instead the two teens are left with a $5400 bill after the Toronto artist's hyped summer tour Aubrey & The Three Migos was postponed.

They join a growing number of disappointed Drake fans that were in their feelings on Monday after Live Nation Ontario notified ticket holders that his first Canadian stop on tour has been pushed back "due to circumstances" beyond their control.

"I'm upset. It's frustrating. You would expect them to be prepared after 11 days from one push back but then to have another. Why start a tour underprepared?" said Stretten-McLaren.

Piper Stretten-McLaren (left) and Jaeda Pander-Stowe (right) say they've spent thousands of dollars on re-booking flights and hotel accommodations because of Drake's tour being rescheduled. (Fourag/ CBC)

This is the second time some fans will have their tickets rescheduled. Originally, the three Toronto shows were set to start on Aug. 10.

Stretten-McLaren's mother Lisa Stretten initially bought her son and his girlfriend tickets for the first show in the city but things quickly changed when the dates moved back.

"We were all so excited but when I got the email saying it's been postponed it broke my heart to have to tell them they were going to miss the show after flying to Toronto. They had been working so hard, doing overtime, saving up cash. It was heartbreaking," she said.

Instead of flying back to Regina the couple opted to extend their stay in Toronto for another 10 days to see the concert on Aug. 20.

"My mom helped pay for half of this trip but we had to pay to reschedule our flights, we had to find a new Airbnb, cover the cost of our food for almost two weeks and cover our cab fare," said Stretten-McLaren.

Piper's mother, Lisa Stretten says she was devastated for her son and his girlfriend when she found out the show was being postponed. (CBC)

Refunding the tickets wasn't an option since Stretten-McLaren's mom purchased them using a third party dealer, Tickets Online.

On their website it clearly states customers will receive a full refund if the event is cancelled.

Stretten says her first mistake was buying tickets from the first link that popped up without double checking.

"I should've looked closer but I've learned my lesson. I'm not going to buy tickets out of the province unless it's in Alberta, where we have laws against third party sellers," she said.

Shows are still set to go on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 at Scotiabank Arena but no new date has been set for Monday's postponed show.

After all the trouble the couple has been through, Pander-Stowe says they won't hold it against Drake so long as he does right by his fans.

"Just make it up to the people. I'm sure we're not the only ones that have had this experience so to anyone you can help, just make it up."