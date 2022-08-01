Drake postpones Young Money Reunion show in Toronto after positive COVID-19 test
Toronto rapper says concert will be rescheduled for 'soonest date possible'
Drake's Young Money Reunion show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Monday evening has been postponed because the rapper has COVID-19.
In an Instagram story posted this morning, Drake revealed he tested positive for the virus and said he was remorseful about the postponement.
"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible," he wrote.
"I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked."
The show was set to feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performing with Drake.
The concert was to mark the end of the three-day October World Weekend event in Toronto, part of the return of the OVO Fest.
