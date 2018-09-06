Drake's scheduled appearance tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival has been cancelled. The Toronto rapper was expected to introduce the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men, a drama about police violence.

Drake is credited as executive producer on Monsters and Men, which follows a Brooklyn community rocked by the shooting death of a black man at the hands of a police officer.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, who played in Hamilton on Broadway, John David Washington of Blackkklansman, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who appeared in Birth of a Nation and Mudbound.

It's the directorial debut of screenwriter Reinaldo Marcus Green.

"Monsters and Men is a project very close to Drake's heart but due to scheduling commitments on his current tour he unfortunately will not be unable to attend," said the statement, issued Thursday.

"He wishes the film the utmost success and feels strongly about its ability to positively inspire dialogue."

Monsters and Men won a special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Drake linked up with the filmmakers in a partnership that uses his massive star power to draw attention to the story.

The In My Feelings performer has spoken about his aspirations to focus on making films and TV series. He served as executive producer on last year's TIFF entry The Carter Effect, a documentary about the career of NBA player Vince Carter.

He's also credited as a producer on the upcoming HBO series Euphoria starring Zendaya.