Toronto police name 2 victims of deadly downtown shooting

Toronto police have named some of the victims of a downtown shooting over the weekend that left two people dead and injured two others.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police identified the victims who died as Anthony Dang, 27, of Markham, and Zhi Tan, 32, of Richmond Hill.

Officers were first called to a shooting in the area of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street near College Street around 5:52 a.m. on Sunday.

Four men were found with gunshot wounds, and Dang and Tan were found dead at the scene.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Markham has been treated and released from hospital, while a 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in a local trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say it is "an active investigation," and officers are in the area trying to establish the "full circumstances" of the shooting.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, previously said police believe the four men got into an argument, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Dang or Tan in the early hours of Aug. 8 to contact them.

"Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to the investigation," the news release reads.