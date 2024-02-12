Man in life-threatening condition following fire at downtown Toronto highrise

A man is in life-threatening condition following a fire at a downtown Toronto highrise on Sunday, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Capt. Dan Vieira, spokesperson for Toronto Fire, said a 12th-floor unit was fully engulfed, and one person was sheltering on the balcony at the time. The individual was rescued by fire crews.

Paramedics say a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was also assessed at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished but police say motorists should expect delays in the area.