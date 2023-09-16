Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

4 people in hospital after early morning shooting in downtown Toronto

Police say one person is in life-threatening condition, two are listed in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

Police say there's no suspect information at this time

The Canadian Press ·
Police officers are seen in a blocked off area of a street intersection.
Toronto police say four people are in hospital after an early morning shooting near Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street on Saturday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Four people are in hospital after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne Streets around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found four victims.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, police say one person is in life-threatening condition, two are listed in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

Police say there is no suspect information currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now