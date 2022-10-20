Downtown and midtown Toronto ward election results

Downtown Toronto is in store for the most exciting election night in years, as candidates compete for seats left open by well-known councillors in University–Rosedale, Trinity–Spadina, Toronto Centre and Davenport.

The seats were left vacant by Mike Layton, Joe Cressy, Kristyn Wong-Tam (now an NDP MPP) and Ana Bailao, who was also a deputy mayor under John Tory.

In midtown, incumbents are running in many of the races. However Don Valley East features 11 candidates vying for an open seat, although one of those candidates is former councillor Jon Burnside.

Follow the results as they come in live below. (Note: CBC Toronto will not project a winner on Monday night, so you'll only be able to see what candidate is leading. Official results will be confirmed by the City of Toronto this week.)

WATCH | Want to get in on the conversation about how these results will shape the city's future? Tune in to our streaming special with Chris Glover, Farrah Merali and guests: