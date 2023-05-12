Content
Man dead after afternoon stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon, emergency officials say.

Victim died after being rushed to hospital, police say

Toronto police officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday afternoon. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

According to a tweet from Toronto police, officers first responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m.

A person had been stabbed, police said. Toronto paramedics later told CBC News that a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the investigators.

